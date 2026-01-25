Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) cheques distributed to 21,768 beneficiaries in Kokrajhar LAC

OUR CORRESPINDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Marking a major step towards women-led entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in the district, the ceremonial distribution of cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) for No. 3 Kokrajhar (ST) LAC was held on Friday at Green Field, Kokrajhar.

A total of 21,768 eligible women SHG members received cheques. Of these, 17,963 beneficiaries were covered under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, while 3,805 beneficiaries were covered under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest Hagrama Mohilary, BTC Chief, lauded the initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to empower women economically. He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the Rs. 10,000 assistance for productive purposes and said that those who successfully utilise the amount would be eligible for enhanced financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 in the next phase, followed by Rs. 50,000 based on performance. He also reiterated BTC’s commitment to fulfilling all promises made before the elections including land patta distribution, and other important initiatives.

In his address, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Public Health Engineering Department etc, Assam, congratulated all the 21,768 women beneficiaries supported under MMUA in Kokrajhar LAC. He spoke about CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of making every SHG member a “Lakhpati Baideu”. He further announced 2,000 additional beneficiaries under the Arunodoi scheme during his speech from the district.

The minister said, “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the NDA Government has been consistently working towards empowering women across the state and improving their standard of living by making them self-reliant. I firmly believe that through the combined efforts of the state government and BTC, women of Bodoland will soon become self-reliant and contribute significantly to the state’s economy.”, he added.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty welcomed the dignitaries and beneficiaries and stated that initiatives like MMUA have the potential to transform the economic landscape of the state and the Bodoland region by enabling women to become self-reliant entrepreneurs and contribute meaningfully to overall development.

The programme was attended by MP Joyanta Basumatary; MLAs Rabiram Narzary and Lawrence Islary; EMs Derhasat Basumatary, Prakash Basumatary, Dhaneshwar Goyary, Moon, Mrityunjay Narzary, MCLA Dhaneswar Goyary and Heads of Departments, and other distinguished guests.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes MMUA seed capital in Palasbari