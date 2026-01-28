Congress never stood with Northeast: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday mounted a fierce attack on the Gandhi family, accusing them of decades-long neglect and repeated disrespect towards the Northeastern region and its people, even as he showcased the BJP government’s welfare outreach and development initiatives in Digboi.

Addressing a public gathering at Digboi in Tinsukia district, the chief minister said that the Congress leadership had historically failed to acknowledge the cultural identity, aspirations, and development needs of the North East.

Speaking to the media after a programme at Tingrai Stadium, Dr Sarma strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi’s alleged refusal to accept a traditional gamosa, a revered cultural symbol of the region, during the President’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception.

Describing the incident as a ‘direct insult to the cultural sentiments of the Northeastern people,’ Dr Sarma said that the gamosa embodied the pride, honour, and heritage of the region. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister asserted that unless the Congress leadership learned to respect the people and culture of the North East, it had no moral right to seek votes in the region.

Shifting focus to governance and welfare, Dr Sarma distributed financial assistance to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), calling women empowerment the cornerstone of Assam’s development model. He said that of the 32 lakh women beneficiaries identified under the scheme across the state, nearly eight lakh had already received benefits. Digboi, he added, marked the 93rd phase of the programme, with over 17,000 women receiving cheques on Tuesday.

Highlighting Digboi’s development trajectory, the chief minister said that the constituency had already enabled around 1,000 women to become self-reliant under the Lakhpati Baideo scheme. He also enumerated various development works carried out during the tenure of local BJP Legislator Suren Phukan, crediting effective leadership and policy execution for the progress achieved.

Reiterating the BJP’s welfare commitments, Dr Sarma assured that free Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities would be extended to eligible beneficiaries if the party returned to power.

Responding to queries on the BJP’s candidate selection for the Digboi constituency in the forthcoming Assembly election, the chief minister said that there was no uncertainty within the party. He noted that performance, public acceptance, and organizational strength would be the sole criteria for ticket distribution, signalling that only leaders with a proven track record would be fielded.

