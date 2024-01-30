Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paints party symbol ‘Lotus’ in Dibrugarh as part of campaign

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the under construction site of the BJP office at Lila Gogoi Path in Dibrugarh on Monday. Sarma painted BJP’s party symbol ‘Lotus’ at Chowkidinghee Charali in Dibrugarh as part of the well-written campaign of the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This ‘Wall Writing’ programme is part of a larger national movement, with similar activities planned at every polling booth across India. The BJP aims to connect with voters through this creative outreach, focusing on themes of unity, development, trust, and collective effort, encapsulated in their motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

The campaign, led by BJP National President JP Nadda, carries the slogan “Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar,” which means “Once again, a Modi government.” Taking to X, Assam CM said, “BJP’s lotus is both on the walls and in the hearts of the people.”

BJP president JP Nadda expressed confidence that people will elect a stable and inclusive government and help realise the BJP’s resolve of service, good governance and development under Modi’s leadership.

Also Read: Sivasagar: Rationality in Municipality Property Tax hike demanded in a public meeting held in Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj

Also Watch: