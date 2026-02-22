Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate AWU's new academic block on Feb 25

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The new academic building constructed at the Teok-Kaliapani campus of Assam Women's University (AWU), known as the first and only women's university in Northeast India, is now fully ready for inauguration. Built at a total cost of Rs 26,94,05,669, funded by the Assam Government, this modern academic building is considered a significant addition that fulfills a long-standing infrastructural need while strengthening academic expansion and institutional development. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the new academic building on 25 February 2026.

The new building includes modern teaching-learning facilities, classrooms, and well-arranged offices for faculty members and heads of departments.

At the same time, a newly constructed hostel for Scheduled Tribe (ST) girl students has been completed and has already been handed over to the university authorities. Built at an approximate cost of Rs 1 crore, this hostel is expected to significantly help tribal girl students from remote areas pursue higher education. Another hostel for ST girl students is currently under construction. Additionally, construction of another academic building at the Kaliapani campus is ongoing with an approximate Rs 10-crore grant from the North Eastern Council.

The university's Vice Chancellor, Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, stated, "Only because of the goodwill of the Assam Government have we been able to obtain this new campus, academic building, and hostels in a beautiful and education-friendly environment at Teok-Kaliapani. When I joined as Vice Chancellor, the university had only 420 students; today, the number has increased to 1,205. We faced challenges in providing facilities for this growing number of students, and this new academic building will substantially address those shortcomings."

Established under the Assam Women's University Act, 2013, the university currently has 17 departments offering a total of 46 academic degree programmes. By implementing various skill-development initiatives and successfully adopting the National Education Policy 2020, the university has already set an example as the first women's higher-education institution in Northeast India to implement these reforms effectively.

It is noteworthy that about four and a half years ago, the university went through a difficult phase marked by administrative uncertainty and a lack of stable leadership. During that challenging period, when the previously appointed Vice Chancellor could not continue due to various constraints, Prof. Rajkonwar assumed responsibility with remarkable courage and determination. Her arrival became a significant milestone, and through administrative foresight, patience, and tireless dedication, she guided the institution from uncertainty toward stability and progress.

