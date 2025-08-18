Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to unveil Netaji statue in Silchar on Aug 31

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to unveil the new Netaji statue at Rangirkhari point on August 31, informed Dipayan Chak-raborty, the local MLA. The new statue, crafted by famed sculptor Arun Jogiraj of Mysore would replace the older one at the same point in Silchar town. The giant statue has already reached Silchar on Saturday midnight, and is being placed on the pedestal. Chakraborty, who is also the convenor of the committee formed for construction of the new statue of Netaji, addressing a press meet on Sunday said that the Chief Minister would unveil the statue at 4 PM on August 31. Sculptor Jogiraj would also grace the unveiling ceremony.

Chakraborty further added that an essay competition would be held on August 19. The preliminary round of the essay competition had already been conducted on August 7 in Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts. Almost 55 thousand students from 214 schools of Cachar, 25 schools of Sribhumi, and 15 schools of Hailakandi had participated in the preliminary round.

