Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma woos minority voters with development promises in Kamrup district

Boko: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his attempts to win over voters from minority voters in anticipation of the May 7 Lok Sabha elections’ third phase. On Tuesday, he attended an election rally at a Muslim minority-dominated Sontoli in the Kamrup district of Assam. By making development-related pledges, he attempted to draw in voters for the BJP.

During his speech, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his optimism about garnering support from minority voters, asserting, “Minority communities have just started supporting us. In the future, we anticipate their continued support.”

The ‘Vijay Sankalpa Rally (Victory Resolution Rally)’ event was held at the Sonatali Higher Secondary School playground and attended by nearly 10,000 people. Despite the absence of Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Sarma led the election campaign.

He made several infrastructure commitments to improve connectivity and public services in the area. These promises included the construction of roads from Goraimari to Sontali under the Assam Mala scheme and bridges over the Joljoli River. The Chief Minister’s visit and commitments are seen as a strategic effort to strengthen the BJP’s foothold in minority-dominated regions ahead of the upcoming elections.

