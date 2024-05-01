All Assam Students’ Union demads complete construction of Bhuban Chandra Gogoi (BG) Road at the earliest

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union demanded immediate reconstruction of Bhuban Chandra Gogoi (BG) Road connecting Sivasagar-Nazira. The Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union, a unit of Assam’s apex students’ body of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has expressed strong resentment against the departmental negligence on the issue of dilapidated condition of the road connecting Sivasagar and Nazira.

The union in a representation submitted to Sivasagar District Commissioner on Tuesday, expressed strong resentment against the concerned department and the contractor for not taking timely steps for the construction of this busy road connecting Nazira, another sub-division of Sivasagar district, in the middle of Sivasagar town, which is one of the main routes of transportation of many educational institutions, places where ancient monuments are located.

In this regard, a charter of demands signed by Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union President Manas Pratim Baruah and General Secretary Manjit Hazarika, demanded that steps be taken to complete the reconstruction of the road at the earliest. It has been brought to the notice of the District Commissioner that the works have been carried out in a snail-pace manner since the beginning of the reconstruction of the road. The concerned department and the contractor have completed their responsibility by starting construction at some parts of the road and pucca drains along the road. Despite the fact that many small and large potholes have been created in the middle of the road, the concerned department or the contractor establishment has not taken necessary measures in the interest of smooth movement of the people, the students’ leaders alleged. Stating that in view of such a pathetic condition of the road, minor accidents have occurred from time to time and there have been huge traffic jams, which is never acceptable. They demanded the District Commissioner to intervene directly in the matter and compel the concerned department and the contractor to complete the works at the earliest.

In the same statement, Regional Students’ Union Advisor and General Secretary of Sivasagar District Students’ Union Dipankar Saikia strongly slammed the concerned department and contractor for not fulfilling their parts of duty to complete the reconstruction works of the road which is causing miseries to the commuters.

Samiran Phukan, advisor of the Regional Students’ Union and central executive of the All Assam Students’ Union, said, “It is unfortunate that the condition of the Bhuban Chandra Gogoi road, which runs in the heart of Sivasagar town connecting Sivasagar and Nazira, could not be reconstructed till today.” The concerned department and the contractor, for whom the people are suffering the pain, will not be tolerated for any reason, said Phukan.

The students’ union will not hesitate to choose the path of democratic movement in the larger interest of the people unless measures are taken to complete the road with a quality construction method and a timely course of action, Phukan added.

Also Read: Assam: 2 die of diarrhoea at Dibrugarh

Also Watch: