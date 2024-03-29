Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would accompany Parimal Suklabaidya for filing nomination for Silchar Lok Sabha seat

Silchar: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would accompany Parimal Suklabaidya, the BJP candidate as the latter would file nomination for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat on April 3. Informing this Bimalendu Roy, the Cachar district BJP president said, Sarma would first address a public rally and then with at least 20 thousand party workers and supporters would accompany Suklabaidya for nomination filing.

Bimalendu Roy said, in last few weeks more than 7 thousand workers of various other parties had joined the BJP and maximum of them were from the Congress. This number of new members would cross 10 thousand, Roy claimed.

Meanwhile, Suklabaidya, who was a member of State Cabinet, had geared up his campaign in a massive way. From celebrating Holi in the street to door to door visit, Suklabaidya was seen making his presence felt in every possible manner. He had already addressed 397 ‘shakti kendra’ meetings where thousands of workers from other parties had joined the BJP. Bimalendu Roy said, initially they were expecting a victory by a margin of 2 lakh votes, but now as the campaigning started to pick up, the margin would be more than 4 lakhs.

