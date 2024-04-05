Chief Minister Himanta Sarma visits Acharya Ilaram Das’ residence in Morigaon

Morigaon: “The memory of Acharya Ilaram Das will always live among the younger generation. His spiritual light will illuminate Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said while visiting the residence of Acharya Ilaram Das, founder of Ekasaran Bhagwati Samaj at Jaluguti, Morigaon on Thursday. The CM paid tribute to devotees of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj at Jaluguti and offered wreath at the portrait of the founder of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj Ilaram Das on behalf of the BJP MP candidate Suresh Bora before filing his nomination papers on Thursday. The CM’s presence was gratifying for the Ek Sharan Bhagwati Samaj.

Also Read: Gargaon College organized a special online lecture series on issues of international relations

Also Watch: