Chief Minister’s goodwill gifts handed over to Udalguri journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in keeping with the English New Year, sent goodwill gift packages to government-recognized journalists of Assam, which were handed over to more than twenty four journalists in Udalguri on Thursday.

In a programme organized by the District Information and Public Relations Officer in the first half of Friday at the Udalguri District Commissioner's conference hall, District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri formally handed over the gifts to the journalists. The event was anchored by the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Bigrai Basumatary.

Addressing the journalists on this occasion, the district commissioner praised their sacrifices and sense of social responsibility. He expressed hope that the chief minister's appreciative gifts would inspire the journalists of Udalguri district to perform their duties with even greater enthusiasm. District Commissioner Patgiri also added that the media was a vital part of democracy. He said that as the fourth pillar of democracy, the media could strengthen the state with their cooperation and hoped for fair coverage in both electronic and print media, so that people could get actual information about any event.

