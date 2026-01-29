Tezpur: Goodwill gifts distributed to DIPR cardholder journalists in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A ceremonial distribution of goodwill gifts for DIPR cardholder journalists of Sonitpur district was held on Wednesday at Conference Hall-I of the District Commissioner's Office in Tezpur.

The goodwill gifts, sent by the Chief Minister of Assam, were presented on his behalf by the District Commissioner, Ananda Kumar Das, in recognition of the important role played by journalists in strengthening democracy and promoting public awareness.

The programme was organized by the district administration and coordinated by the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Ankita Gogoi, with support from the staff of the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Sonitpur.

The initiative underscores the Government of Assam's continued appreciation of the media fraternity for its contribution in disseminating credible, timely, and responsible information to the public.

