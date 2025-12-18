Chief Prabhari Officer reviews development progress in Nilip aspirational block

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Dr Pradip Kumar, IRS (Income Tax), Chief Prabhari Officer (CPO) for Karbi Anglong district under NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) and Director in the Department of Pensions & Pensioners' Welfare, Government of India, conducted a comprehensive field visit to the Nilip Aspirational Block to evaluate the on-ground implementation of key development initiatives.

The visit aimed at assessing block-level performance and ensuring effective delivery of essential services in one of Assam's underdeveloped areas under the ABP, a flagship programme launched to accelerate socio-economic progress in 500 selected blocks across India.

During the inspection, Dr Kumar visited the Bogijan Tea Estate Anganwadi Centre, where he closely examined the provision of early childhood care, education, and nutrition services. He engaged directly with frontline workers, discussing service delivery mechanisms, challenges, and beneficiary outreach to strengthen health and nutrition outcomes.

He also toured the Dokhora English ME School, holding detailed interactions with the Block Development Officer (BDO), Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), and the Headteacher. The discussions centered on critical education indicators, student outcomes, and strategies to enhance learning under the ABP framework.

Additionally, Dr Kumar reviewed the Dakhara Hide Bey Piped Water Supply Scheme, part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, assessing the status of rural drinking water infrastructure, household tap connections, and long-term sustainability measures.

The field visit underscored the importance of inter-departmental convergence, rigorous monitoring of key performance indicators, and robust last-mile service delivery to drive holistic development in the Nilip block. Emphasizing collaborative efforts, Dr Kumar highlighted the need for sustained focus to improve lives in aspirational areas through programmes like ABP.

Also Read: Kaliabor Community Demands Action as Anganwadi Centre Remains Incomplete