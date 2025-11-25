Kaliabor Community Demands Action as Anganwadi Centre Remains Incomplete

Nagaon: Nearly two years after construction began on a model Anganwadi Centre in Ruchugaon village under the West Kaliabor Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the project remains incomplete, fueling frustration and anger among local residents. The centre, located in Ward No. 2 of Sonajuri, was initiated on 31 January 2024 to replace a smaller, less equipped facility and serve as a benchmark for early childhood education and care in the region.

Despite expectations that the new centre would be operational by now, the building stands half-built with no clear completion date in sight. This delay has forced many young children to attend classes in unsuitable locations such as verandas of private homes and even cattle sheds, raising serious concerns over their safety, hygiene, and quality of learning.

Villagers allege that two politically connected contractors entrusted with the construction have embezzled a significant part of the allocated funds. Locals claim that work has been deliberately stalled and report that the Anganwadi worker supervising the project has faced threats when raising concerns about the slow progress.

Adding to public outrage is the contrast with other model Anganwadi centres in neighbouring areas that have been completed and are functioning effectively, intensifying suspicions of corruption and administrative neglect.

Community members are now demanding urgent government intervention to resume construction and ensure its timely completion. “Our children deserve proper facilities and a safe environment to learn,” said one concerned resident. “We will not tolerate negligence that compromises their future.”

As delays stretch into a third year, the unfinished Anganwadi centre in Ruchugaon symbolizes broken promises and highlights the community’s call for transparency, accountability, and action to safeguard the well-being of its youngest members.