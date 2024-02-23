Meet held for peaceful conduct of election in Sivasagar district

SIVASAGAR: In order to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming parliamentary election in the Longleng-Sivasagar border, a meeting was held at Singibill BOP in Assam-Nagaland border in Sivasagar district on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner, Sivasagar, Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, Deputy Commissioner, Longleng, Superintendent of Police, Longleng, Additional District Commissioner, Nazira, Circle Officer, Nazira, Election Officer, Nazira, Border Magistrate Longleng, Border Magistrate Nazira and other dignitaries from Sivasagar and Longleng districts. Both sides extended their sincere gratitude and assured full co-operation to each other for the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections.

