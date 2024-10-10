"Child-friendly BTR" Consultation Held at BTC Secretariat to Enhance Child Welfare Initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The one-day consultation on “Child-friendly BTR” was held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall on Tuesday. The session focused on creating a nurturing environment of peace and security for the children in BTR through education, healthcare and child protection initiatives.

The consultative meeting included discussions on ongoing child friendly initiatives in ten MCLA constituencies of BTR, the media’s role in ending violence against children, the effective implementation of Mission Vatsalya in BTR, ending the scourge of child labour, and devising child-centric solutions in BTR. It remains the continuing focus of the government towards ensuring the holistic welfare and development of every child of BTR.

In his inaugural speech, the chief of BTC Pramod Boro said, “One percent of BTR’s total budget allocation for 2024-25 will be dedicated to advancing a “Child-Friendly BTR”. He said the BTR government was committed towards the holistic welfare and development of every child in the region and the one-day consultation and review meeting on “Child Friendly BTR” was organized at the BTC Secretariat with the aim of fostering a nurturing environment for children in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

As part of the programme, the welcome address was given by BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep while introduction of the objectives of the consultation and expected outcomes was given by the BTC EM of Welfare of Women and Child Gautam Das. The consultative meeting on the vision for the child friendly BTR mission was inaugurated by the chief of BTC Pramod Boro while keynote address on the topic was given by the chairperson of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shyamal Prasad Saikia. Senior journalist Wasbir Hussain and Executive Director of Centre for Development and Peace Studies delivered a speech on the role of media on ending violence against children while Chief Field Officer of Assam UINICEF Dr. Madhulika Jonathan delivered a speech on the strategic management of child-friendly BTR initiative, its challenges and opportunities. Besides, the national convenor of MV Foundation Venkat Reddy and chairperson of NEDAN Foundation of Kokrajhar Digambar Narzary spoke on addressing child labour and ensuring education for all.

