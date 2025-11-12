Essay competition marks National Education Day at Assam Rifles Public School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles Public School (ARHS), Lokra, observed the National Education Day on Tuesday by organizing an essay competition for its students to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of Independent India, informed a press release. The event was also aimed at highlighting the importance of education. A total of 39 students enthusiastically participated in the competition, showcasing their writing skills and expressing insightful views on the role of education in shaping the nation's future. The event was coordinated and supervised by 6 teachers & 2 ORs ensuring active engagement and fair evaluation.

