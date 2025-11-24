Children’s play captivates audience at Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 3rd Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival, organized by Barpara Naba Jeuti Club, opened to an overwhelming response at Birjhora Public Library on November 22. The festival began with a delightful children’s drama, ‘Dubil Beli Dhemalir,’ written and directed by Umananda Pathak. Nine young performers, Mrigakkhi Munmi Kalita, Krishti Sikha Kasyap, Kabya Ray Choudhury, Harsita Ray, Kanmoni Barman, Mridanga Ray, Diksit Medhi, Tanmatra Tathagata, and Kunjan Choudhury, brought the stage alive with their natural expressions and heartfelt acting.

The 45-minute play transported the audience into a dreamy village setting where children’s innocence, playfulness, and camaraderie blossomed for the first 30 minutes. The narrative then shifted poignantly as one girl broke down in tears, revealing that it was her final day of play before leaving home to work as a domestic help due to her family’s poverty. Her dialogue on losing school, friends, and childhood deeply moved the viewers. The director’s sensitive portrayal, complemented by strong acting and sound design, left the audience spellbound.

The second performance of the evening was ‘Mukti’ by the U-Turn Group of Nagaon, highlighting the devastating impact of drug addiction.

On the second day, three plays will be staged: ‘Chaa-Pohar’ by Pinak Drama Group, Barpeta, ‘Comfort Woman’ by Abhigyanam, Adingiri, Guwahati, and ‘Suicide’ by Hojag Theatre, Morigaon. Satyajit Banikya of the organizing committee informed that the third and final night of the festival would be dedicated to Late Biraj Chandra Sarkar, an eminent drama worker of Bongaigaon. Three productions will be showcased: ‘Pochimer Ro’” by Natya Neer, Bongaigaon (written by Susanta Haldar, directed by Ashim Chakraborty), ‘A-BPL Love Story’ by Guwernika Drama Group, Mirza (written and directed by Himangshu Prasad Das), and ‘Ghanta Ghoror Deuka’ by Bharatiya Gananatya Sangha, Guwahati (written by Naren Patgiri, directed by Sanku Niranjan Nath).

A souvenir titled ‘Naba-Jeuti,’ edited by Nikunja Bihari Das and Golap Sarma, was also released on this occasion by renowned doctor and social worker Dr Itesh Bordoloi.

Appealing to the public, Krishnanta Das from the organizing committee said that all shows were open and free for everyone. “We welcome all drama lovers to enjoy these excellent performances,” he added.

