Chirang District Commissioner unveils Census 2027 mascots ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The District Commissioner of Chirang, Madhu Sudan Nath, on Tuesday unveiled the official mascots of the Population Census 2027, ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’, symbolising the equal participation of women and men in nation-building and India’s journey towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047. Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted that Census 2027 will be a historic exercise as it will be the first population census in the country to be conducted digitally. Citizens will also have the option of self-enumeration through a secure web-based platform available in 16 languages, allowing them to submit their information online before the door-to-door survey begins.

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