Chirang to inauguration upgraded Yoga Park with district-level Asana competition

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Administration of Chirang, in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, is set to inaugurate the newly-upgraded Yoga Park on June 16. The inauguration will be marked by a district-level Yoga Asana competition designed to promote holistic well-being and traditional health practices.

Sources from Chirang DIPRO said that the competition will follow the Common Yoga Protocol developed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi. It will be held in four individual categories based on age groups. Category- I, for participants up to 10 years of age, and Category- II, for those above 10 and up to 18 years, will be held at the Parade Ground, Kajalgaon. Category- III, for participants aged above 18 and up to 35 years, and Category- IV, for those above 35 years, will take place at the newly upgraded Yoga Park.

This initiative is being led by ADC (Health) Silpika Kalita, with essential support from Dr Raju Kumar Das, the AYUSH nodal officer for the district. Their efforts aim to strengthen the integration of yoga into community life while encouraging participation across age groups.

The district administration invited the public to join this celebration of health, discipline, and cultural pride. The upgraded Yoga Park stands as a symbol of Chirang’s commitment to fostering wellness and sustainable lifestyles.

Also Read: Assam CM Inaugurates Upgradation of Electronics and Semiconductor Park in Jagiroad

Also Watch: