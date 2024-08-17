Hitesh Rabha Conducts Awareness Program on Snake Conservation at Lampara High School, Boko

Boko: Snake Friend (Sarpa bandhu) Hitesh Rabha from Boko conducted an awareness programme with students on snakes and conservation at Lampara High School in collaboration with the members of Nature’s Help team Bikash Boro, Pratha Partim Bharali, Om Prakash Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Rabha and the teacher staff of the school.

In the awareness meet, Snake Friend (Sarpa bandhu) Hitesh Rabha said that there are about 24 species of snakes in the state, of which six are venomous, six are slightly venomous and the rest are non-venomous. Not all snakes are poisonous.

Hitesh Rabha has constantly saved snakes, which entered in the households and created terror in Kamrup and Goalpara districts as well. Hitesh Rabha has recently been awarded the title of ‘Sarpa Bandhu 2024’ by the team of the snake experts of Sourabh Barkakati at Tezpur on the celebration of the World Snake Day on July 16.

Rabha also added that the snake bit the man and many people died of heart attacks. In fact, as soon as a person is bitten by any snake, without panicking, he or she must immediately go to the hospital with a cool brain.

“A snake cannot release the poison as soon as it bites. Removing the snake before the venom is poured can prevent unwanted danger. Similarly, if possible, photographs should be taken of the snake for identification, therefore the doctors can be helpful in providing treatment,” added Hitesh Rabha.

According to Rabha, an individual bitten by a deadly snake has two to three hours to seek medical attention. Similarly, it is very important to carry a flashlight when going outside in the night hours and it is equally important to use a mosquito net at night.

He also highlighted the important role of snakes in maintaining the environmental balance of life and the conservation of snakes by releasing them in safe places. Rabha also shows photographs of all species including poisonous, slightly poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, so that teachers and students get aware of identifications of the snakes properly.

