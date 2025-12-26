Chokapara session of Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha from December 27

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Special Annual Chokapara Session of the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha for 2025 will be held on December 27 and 28 at the premises of Nabakumar Memorial Middle English School, Dakuwapara. The session is being organized by the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha with the cooperation of Chokapara Golden Branch Xahitya Xabha, hosted by Dakuwapara Social Welfare Committee and sponsored by the reception committee. On December 27 at 8.45 am, the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) flag will be hoisted by District President Kalindra Dev Sharma, followed by Smriti Tarpan by Harendra Chandra Das, President of Chokapara Golden Branch Xahitya Xabha. After delegate registration at 10 am, the Executive Committee meeting will be held, followed by the children’s programme ‘Kuhi’ at 10.30 am, conducted by Kusum Kumar Roy, Assistant Teacher of Nabakumar Memorial Middle English School. The delegates’ meeting at 11 am will be inaugurated by former Vice-President Amrit Bhushan Fauzdar. At 2 pm, the women’s programme ‘Akash’ will be conducted by Dr Rita Sharma, Assistant Professor of Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College, Lengtisinga. From 3 pm, under the ‘Ramdhenu’ programme, the Late Poet Mihir Mousum Roy Memorial Poets’ Meet will be inaugurated by Mridula Singh, President of Bongaigaon Zilla Parishad, conducted by poet Manas Ranjan of Manikpur, with poet and story writer Ramesh Chandra Roy as discussant. The first day will conclude after lamp lighting by Amiya Kumar Roy, Headmaster of the host school.

On December 28 from 10 am, a conference of the life members of AXX from Bongaigaon district will be inaugurated by Reception Committee President Keshab Chandra Roy, with Dharmeshwar Das, Organizational Secretary of the Dhubri Regional Office, as chief guest. The open session at 11.30 am will be held under the presidentship of Kalindra Dev Sharma and inaugurated by Rohini Kumar Choudhury, Member of the Finance Sub-Committee of AXX. Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of AXX, will attend as chief guest, Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa as distinguished guest, and Principal Secretary Devajit Bora as book release guest.

The guests will include Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Bongaigaon MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, former North Abhayapuri MLA Bhupen Roy, South Abhayapuri MLA Pradip Sarkar, North Abhayapuri MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar, Deputy Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena, Chief Executive Member of Kamatapur Autonomous Council Jibesh Roy, and Executive Member Atul Roy.

