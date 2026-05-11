Chowkbazar–Kalakuchi PMGSY Road in Nalbari Sparks Outrage Over Dilapidated Condition

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The deplorable condition of the road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), connecting Chowkbazar to Kalakuchi in pachim Khata under the Nalbari constituency, has triggered widespread public outrage in the area.

According to local residents, the road, built under a project worth crores of rupees, started deteriorating shortly after construction. Now, allegations of large-scale corruption and misuse of public funds in the name of repair work have surfaced once again. Huge potholes have appeared across several portions of the road, and even light rainfall fills them with water, making transportation extremely risky.

School students, ambulances carrying patients, and daily commuters are reportedly facing severe hardship due to the road’s pathetic condition. Motorcyclists and pedestrians are often forced to risk their lives while travelling through the damaged stretch amid fears of serious accidents.

Residents have alleged that the use of substandard construction materials, negligence by contractors and departmental officials, and lack of proper supervision are the main reasons why the road has collapsed within such a short period. Conscious citizens of the area have also accused the authorities of carrying out only superficial repair work while embezzling government funds.

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