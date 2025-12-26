Churches, homes light up as Dima Hasao celebrates Christmas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Christmas, the festival of joy, was celebrated with great fervour across Dima Hasao district, uniting people of all ages and communities. Celebrations kicked off on Wednesday night and are set to continue for two to three days in various parts, featuring prayers, hymns, carols, and traditional feasting.

Churches in Haflong and nearby areas like Muolhoi, Lodi, Songpijang, and Fiangpui glowed with colourful lights, stars, Christmas trees, and festive Santa Claus displays. Thousands from diverse castes, creeds, and religions joined community feasts, embodying the festival’s spirit of unity and joy.

In Haflong, key churches, including Catholic Church, Synod Church, Baptist Church, and Presbyterian Church, hosted special services. Devotees flocked in large numbers for masses, carols, and prayers.

People donned new clothes, shared festive meals, exchanged gifts, and treated children to sweets. Many homes featured nativity scenes with clay figures or adorned Christmas trees, amplifying the merry atmosphere.

Also Read: Peace, prayer and brotherhood mark Christmas celebrations across Assam