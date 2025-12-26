Peace, prayer and brotherhood mark Christmas celebrations across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

NAZIRA: Along with the rest of the world, the Monaiting Nagagaon Baptist Church of Nazira celebrated its 52nd Christmas with a series of colourful and devotional programmes at the village church premises.

As part of the Christmas celebrations, special programmes were organized on December 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm, which included hymns, pre-Christmas welcome messages, Bible readings, and special songs. The events reflected the true spirit of Christmas and witnessed active participation from church members and local residents.

On Christmas morning, December 25, the celebrations continued with a community prayer service, Christmas greetings, Bible readings, special hymns, and Bible teachings. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and joy as believers came together to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

A special moment during the celebration was when the people of Nagagaon paid tribute to beloved Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The congregation offered floral tributes to his portrait and observed a collective prayer for the peace of his soul, expressing their deep respect and emotional connection to the artiste.

KOKRAJHAR: Christians of various denominations celebrated Christmas across Kokrajhar district from Wednesday night with joy to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. The day was celebrated with special focus on peace and brotherhood in the world.

In Kokrajhar district, the churches of Catholic, Baptist, Lutheran, Evangeline, NELC, and other denominations were seen decorated with lights and X-mas trees. The occasion was marked by singing of carols and merriment and with Christian families offering traditional rice cakes like Fitha, Laru, Sithao, and meats to guests and neighbours. The bells of the churches rang everywhere from Wednesday evening summoning followers to come and join the celebration.

Catholic followers of Kokrajhar town celebrated the day at John Bosco Church in the heart of the town. The followers waited at the church till 12 midnight on Wednesday with prayers. On Thursday morning, the Holy Mass was led by Fr Kulandaiswami. The followers prayed for peace in the world. The day was also celebrated by Kokrajhar Town Baptist Church, Khwdwmtola, Lutheran Church at Gaurang Tinali, and NELC.

TANGLA: Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in Udalguri, with midnight mass ringing in the festivities to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Churches of Tangla, Harisinga, Udalguri, and Mazbat wore a festive look as the faithful flocked to the churches for midnight mass. At Don Bosco Catholic Church, people of other religions also joined the mass and celebrations on Thursday morning.

Churches also held a series of programmes such as Christmas carol singing and Bible recital among others. Scenes of the birth of Jesus were also enacted by the faithful in the churches.

"Christmas is the festival of happiness, sharing, and caring. The message is peace to the people of goodwill and wish that the holy day herald peace in Assam and rest of the nation," said Assam BJP Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur who also took part in the morning prayers and wished that the occasion spreads the message of peace, joy, and brotherhood among the people.

The church witnessed visitors throughout the day. The Udalguri district as a whole was gripped in the Yuletide spirit with colourful decorations and Christmas carols. Don Bosco Catholic Church, Tangla, was the main centre of the celebration with people lighting candles and incense sticks in the church premises and offering prayers.

