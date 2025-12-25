Hailakandi Marks Christmas and Tulsi Puja with Devotional Zeal and Unity
Hailakandi: The Hailakandi district saw the vibrant expression of devotion, joy, and communal harmony where people from all over celebrated Christmas and Tulsi Puja simultaneously, reflecting the region’s rich tradition of unity and diversity.
The biggest festival in the Christian community was celebrated with fervour and devotion. The churches in the district were decorated in a wonderful way. A special prayer session was organised in memory of the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ. The Midnight Mass session saw a huge turnout of devotees who prayed for peace, love, and good intentions. The children lent a colourful touch to the festivities with their active participation in carol singing and cultural events that brought forth the essence of compassion and brotherhood.
The Presbyterian Church in the Lakhmi Sahar area of Hailakandi town was seen adorned with festive decorations, where continuous prayer meetings and religious gatherings were held throughout the day, attracting devotees from various corners of the district.
On the other hand, a spiritual ambience was also experienced through Tulsi Puja and Hom Yagya, a holy ritual in the Hindu religion. The programme was conducted by the Hailakandi Priest Association at the historical Adi Kalibari venue. Devotees thronged in huge numbers throughout the day to perform the rituals. The recitation of Vedic mantras, Hom Yagya rituals, and traditional worship rituals infused a sense of devotion and sanctity. Devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, and a good life for the people.
Organisers said the religious practice plays a crucial or significant part in promoting social unity and improving spiritual awareness among citizens. Additionally, they said that it has been the second year of the Tulsi Puja celebration in the Hailakandi district, as more people participate every year. The coming together of the celebrations of Christmas and Tulsi Puja conveyed a resounding message of communal harmony and unity in the sense that the district of Hailakandi is a place of communal living with diverse communities celebrating their festivals together.