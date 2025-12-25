Hailakandi Marks Christmas and Tulsi Puja with Devotional Zeal and Unity

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi district saw the vibrant expression of devotion, joy, and communal harmony where people from all over celebrated Christmas and Tulsi Puja simultaneously, reflecting the region’s rich tradition of unity and diversity.

The biggest festival in the Christian community was celebrated with fervour and devotion. The churches in the district were decorated in a wonderful way. A special prayer session was organised in memory of the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ. The Midnight Mass session saw a huge turnout of devotees who prayed for peace, love, and good intentions. The children lent a colourful touch to the festivities with their active participation in carol singing and cultural events that brought forth the essence of compassion and brotherhood.

The Presbyterian Church in the Lakhmi Sahar area of Hailakandi town was seen adorned with festive decorations, where continuous prayer meetings and religious gatherings were held throughout the day, attracting devotees from various corners of the district.