Crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena Intensifies as Another Member Nabbed at Tezpur

Tezpur: In yet another major breakthrough, the Assam police has successfully detained another member of the Veer Lachit Sena, Bikash Saikia, on Tuesday morning.

This development adds to the ongoing crackdown within the group. Prior to this arrest, another member was detained in Tinsukia, which induced a broader police operation.

As per the reports, police claim that the arrest was made after certain intelligence information connected him to actions that were thought to be disruptive to public order. The conspicuous extortion case has allegedly highlighted the organisation's association of multiple group members.

According to the sources, although no concrete charges have been made, he was believed to be related to the recent mobilisation and online propaganda conducted under the Sena’s flag. The police officers of the Sonitpur district verified that the accused had been questioned in order to find other networks within the group.

The Veer Lachit Sena has come under fire for allegedly engaging in provocative actions. Authorities believe they are getting closer to uncovering the entire move of the organisation’s operation throughout the state with the new arrests.