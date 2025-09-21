Dhekiajuli shuts down to mourn the demise of music emperor Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

Dhekiajuli: The sudden passing of Assam’s beloved Music Emperor Zubeen Garg on Friday in Singapur has left the entire state in mourning. In Dhekiajuli, traders and local residents today paid their respects by keeping shops and business establishments closed as a mark of condolence. The silent gesture reflected the depth of grief among the people, who considered Zubeen Garg not merely a singer but an emotion that touched every Assamese heart. From tea stalls to marketplaces, shutters remained down, and the town wore a sombre look as prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Cultural organisations and youth groups also gathered at Swahid Bedi, lighting candles and singing some of Zubeen’s immortal songs in tribute. Many residents recalled his close bond with Dhekiajuli, where his concerts and musical journey had inspired thousands of young talents. Local leaders expressed that the loss of Zubeen Garg is not just a personal tragedy for Assam but a cultural void for the entire nation. “His voice was the pride of Assam, and his absence will be felt for generations,” one speaker said during a condolence meeting. As the evening fell, the sound of silence across the closed markets stood as the town’s collective prayer a heartfelt tribute to the irreplaceable legend who will forever remain the heartbeat of Assam.

Also Read: Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions for Paying Tribute of Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: