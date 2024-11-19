Srimanta Shankardev Research Institute Launches Program to Revitalize 500-Year-Old Xatriya Culture

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Srimanta Shankardev Research Institute has launched an initiative to revitalize the 500-year-old Xatriya culture of Batadroba Than and other nearby satras.

Under the institute’s guidance, a bench of Satras near Batadroba Than has started a free training programme in music, dance, and instrumentation from today here.

Noted Xatriya artiste Ranjit Mahanta will train participants, aiming to preserve the ancient tradition. The programme was inaugurated by Indramohan Baruah, general secretary of the Srimanta Shankardev Research Institute, amidst auspicious rituals. The training is open to all above 10 years and will be held every Tuesday at 10 am at the institute.

Prominent dignitaries like Atul Mahanta, vice president of the research institute; Mohan Baruah; Jiten Bordoloi; Suruj Hazarika; and artists Dipanka Giri Dev Goswami, Lakshyadhar Talukdar, Dibyajyoti Baruah, and Nandeswar Hazarika attended the inaugural session of the programme on Monday.

This initiative seeks to rejuvenate the ancient Xatriya culture, which has been stagnant for centuries, and pass it on to the new generation.

Also Read: Assam: 3-day-long Diamond Jubilee ceremony of Boko High School concluded

Also watch: