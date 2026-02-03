CISF’s Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026 flagged off nationwide

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched the second edition of the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026, a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness about coastal security and promoting national unity.

The campaign received a significant boost at Guwahati Airport, where members of the Indian cricket team, along with prominent personalities from sports, politics, and entertainment, extended their support. Their participation highlighted a collective commitment to safeguarding India's maritime borders and strengthening public awareness about coastal security.

Indian cricket stars actively took part in promoting the cyclothon, encouraging citizens to take pride in protecting the nation's coastline. Their involvement underscored the role of sports icons in fostering civic responsibility and national unity. Renowned sportspersons, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and political leaders such as Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, also lent their support, reflecting the broad-based national effort to secure India's coastal regions.

The flag-off ceremony was conducted virtually from New Delhi by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The cyclothon commenced on January 28 from Bakkhali in West Bengal and Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat. Covering an extensive coastal route, the event will pass through key cities including Dwarka, Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Chennai, Haldia, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari, before culminating in Kochi, Kerala, on February 22.

