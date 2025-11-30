SAI Guwahati Hosts FIT India Cyclothon & Walkathon for Journalists

Guwahati: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre, Guwahati, organised a FIT India Cyclothon and Walkathon on Sunday, bringing together journalists, media professionals, and members of the city’s cycling community. The programme was conducted under the FIT India Movement, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to encourage citizens to adopt regular fitness activities.

Shri Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, attended the event as the Chief Guest. The morning programme saw enthusiastic participation from media persons who took part in both the walkathon and cyclothon to promote physical fitness and spread awareness about lifestyle-related health concerns.

Members of Guwahati’s active cycling fraternity also joined the event. Among them were Arshel Akhtar, Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati, and cyclist and environmentalist Kaushik Guha. Both emphasized the importance of sustainable mobility and the health benefits of daily cycling.

SAI Deputy Director Shri Shambhoo Yadav thanked all participants for their support and urged journalists to act as ambassadors of the FIT India Movement. He stressed that the media has a vital role in inspiring the public to include simple fitness practices, such as walking and cycling, into their routine.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to promote health, fitness and active living, reinforcing the larger goal of building a fitter and healthier nation.