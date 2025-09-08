Over 700 Join Dibrugarh cyclothon 4.0 honouring Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The much-awaited Dibrugarh Cyclothon 4.0 – ‘Pedaling to the Tunes of a Legend’ was flagged off on Sunday, attracting more than 700 participants from across the region despite inclement weather conditions.

The event, organized by the Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch in association with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, commemorated the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and aimed to promote a greener and healthier environment. As part of the nationwide cyclothon series conducted by the Marwari Yuva Manch in over 50 locations, this year’s Dibrugarh edition has been designated as the central programme.

The event was graced by eminent personalities, including renowned artiste and Vice-Chairperson of the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust Manisha Hazarika, State Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, DDA Chairman Ashim Hazarika, DMC Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, CRPF DIGP (Ops) Prabhakar Tripathi, BCPL DGM HR Jayanta Baruah, Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch Prantiya President Raj Choudhary, former President Himshikhar Khandelia, writer and social activist Gopal Jalan, members from the Dibrugarh Cycling Club, along with several other distinguished guests.

The rally was flagged off from Mancotta Road and concluded with a closing ceremony at Manohari Resort, Mohanbari.

