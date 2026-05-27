Class VIII Schoolgirl Allegedly Abducted in Golaghat; Accused Assaulted by Angry Mob

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A sensational incident has come to light at Kamarbandha Gohain Gaon in Golaghat district on Monday night.

An allegation has surfaced that an eighth-grade schoolgirl was abducted while returning home from school, tied to a tree, physically assaulted, and threatened with deadly weapons in an attempt at trafficking her outside the state. A local woman has been accused of carrying out the incident in collaboration with a Hindi-speaking man from North India. The incident reportedly involved a Class VIII student of the Kamarbandha Higher Secondary School. The name of a local woman, Geetanjali Dutta, has emerged in connection with the case.

Geetanjali is accused of committing the crime along with a Rajasthani youth who had reportedly been living in Gohain Gaon, Kamarbandha, for about six months for business purposes.

Meanwhile, although an FIR was lodged at the Kamarbandha police outpost following the incident that occurred around 4 pm, no action was allegedly taken immediately. It was only after strong public protests that the police eventually arrested the North Indian youth. Even amid heavy police security, angry locals also allegedly assaulted the accused youth.

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