Class VIII Student Killed in Train Accident at Bamunbari, Jamuguri PS

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic accident, a student of class VIII (8) of Kusumtola Anchalik HSS died on the spot while a train heading towards Murkongselek from the Rangiya side knocked down the student at Bamunbari under Jamuguri PS on Saturday. The student was identified as Lekhak Kalita. According to information, Lekhak Kalita originally hailed from the Kusumtola area who came to Bamunbari to spend his summer vacation. The young boy succumbed to the injury on the spot. Later on, a team of Railway police reached the site and sent the body for autopsy. The untimely and tragic death of the boy has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area.

