CM distributes seed capital to 23,365 women entrepreneurs in Khowang under MMUA

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the distribution of seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 23,365 women entrepreneurs in the Khowang assembly constituency under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA).

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at the Rangchali public ground, marking another major milestone in the State Government’s flagship women empowerment initiative.

Addressing a massive public gathering, the Chief Minister said that the overwhelming enthusiasm witnessed at the programme clearly reflected that government welfare schemes had ‘touched the hearts of the people.’ He stated that with the Khowang event, entrepreneurship funds under the mission had now been distributed across all Assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh district, except Duliajan.

The Chief Minister informed that so far 17,30,814 women across 72 Assembly constituencies had received financial assistance under the mission, and that the remaining 15 lakh women would be covered in the coming phases. “Today’s distribution is only the beginning, not the end. Our goal is to make all 23,365 women of Khowang self-reliant and transform them into Lakhpati Baideus,” he said.

Highlighting the socio-economic impact of women-led enterprises, Sarma noted that if a woman earns even Rs 1 lakh annually, her dignity and standing within the family and society increase significantly. He also referred to the Orunodoi scheme, under which eligible women receive Rs 1,250 per month, stating that it has already enhanced the dignity of women in thousands of households.

The Chief Minister cited success stories from the constituency, including Julie Lahon, a member of a self-help group who earns around Rs 21,000 per month through integrated animal husbandry, and Jyotsna Gogoi, who earns approximately Rs 1.8 lakh annually through fruit cultivation. He said that Khowang already had 2,369 Lakhpati women, inspiring many others to follow the same path.

Explaining the utilization of the Rs 10,000-seed capital, the Chief Minister said that beneficiaries could either invest collectively through self-help groups, start individual enterprises such as livestock rearing, weaving, fisheries, agriculture or small businesses, or invest in family-run ventures.

He added that a house-to-house evaluation would be conducted after six months. Based on proper utilization, beneficiaries would receive Rs 25,000 in the second phase and Rs 50,000 in the third phase, with bank linkages to further support their journey towards financial independence.

Referring to other welfare measures, Sarma said that 31,071 families in Khowang were beneficiaries under Orunodoi, and that Rs 8,000 would be credited to their bank accounts on the 20th of next month.

He also highlighted free rice distribution, subsidised essentials, education support, and transparent recruitment that has provided government jobs to over 1.5 lakh youths in Assam.

On land reforms, the Chief Minister said that the government had recovered 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment by suspected illegal settlers and reiterated the state’s commitment to issuing land pattas to tea garden workers and indigenous families under Mission Basundhara.

He also spoke about strict measures against polygamy and various constituency-specific development works, including road construction projects worth Rs 583 crore, flood protection embankments, bridges, and flyovers.

“The women of Assam have awakened. A new Assam is visible today,” the Chief Minister said, urging people to work collectively for the state’s progress.

Also Read: Assam moving towards world-class highways, transport corridors: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma