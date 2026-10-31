CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Moran Autonomous Council Election this year

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that elections to the Moran Autonomous Council will be held within the current year to further strengthen the body. He made the declaration while addressing an open meeting as the chief guest at the Moran community sports carnival organised by the All Moran Students' Union at Kachujan Stadium, Tinsukia.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the sports carnival would play a key role in preserving the rich history, heritage, and culture of the Moran community while nurturing its sporting talent. He said that the event would help keep traditional games alive and attract the younger generation towards modern sports. With deep respect for Moran icons Bodousa and Bir Raghav Moran, CM Dr Sarma recalled the community's contributions to Assam's history, politics, and culture. He noted the immense potential in education and sports among the Moran people and stressed the need to identify and support such talent.

He announced that the State Government has decided to provide monthly scholarships in phases to 5,000 emerging sportspersons this year so that no talented athlete is forced to quit due to financial constraints. Programmes like 'Khel Maharani' would also help unearth new talent from rural areas, he said.

CM Dr Sarma also said that the government is prioritising resolution of land-related issues of the Moran and Motok communities, stated a press release.

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