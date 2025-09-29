CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches MMUA seed fund programme at Donkamokam

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant boost to rural entrepreneurship and healthcare in Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led two major initiatives in the Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) of West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), a seed capital fund distribution programme organized by the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department, approximately 19,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) received cheques of Rs 10,000 each to fuel their entrepreneurial aspirations. The cheque distribution ceremony took place at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamukam, in the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang, Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Amarsing Tisso, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, predominantly women, CM Sarma urged the beneficiaries to utilize the seed capital wisely to establish sustainable businesses. “Buying mobiles or garments for Puja from this amount will not benefit you,” he emphasized. Instead, he encouraged the women to invest in small-scale ventures such as pickle-making, piggery, or goatery to generate income. He further highlighted the scheme’s progressive structure, noting that successful entrepreneurs could receive Rs 25,000 in the second year and Rs 50,000 in the third year to scale their businesses. In another significant development, CM Sarma inaugurated a 100-bedded district hospital in Hamren, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare access across Assam. The newly-dedicated hospital aims to provide quality medical services to the people of West Karbi Anglong, addressing a critical need in the region.

