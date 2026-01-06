CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches seed capital distribution under MMUA at Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: “Darrang district has been kept in the category of an aspirational district which means it is an underdeveloped district. But under the BJP rule in Assam for the second consecutive term, Darrang district has been marching towards tremendous development under the dynamic leadership of Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia. The Assam Skill University, Darrang Medical College with a Nursing College and Para medical institute, the bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa in Darrang with Narengi in Guwahati are the glaring instances of the development achieved by Darrang district,” said Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a large public rally at the site of Darrang Medical College on Monday. The rally was organized to launch the distribution of seed capital cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 31,000 eligible women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Mangaldai Legislative Assembly Constituency of Darrang district.

The initiative is a part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), a flagship scheme aimed at empowering rural women entrepreneurs and helping them achieve an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

To mark the ceremonial distribution of cheques, Darrang district administration organized the function attended by over 35,000 women beneficiaries. Key attendees included Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Basanta Das and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sewali Goswami Kalita, State Mohila Morcha President Nilima Devi, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the State Government’s initiative to preserve the Howly of the Koch Kings of Darrang, taking the historic Krishak Vidroh of Pothorughat and the 140 Krishak Swahids to the national level and inclusion of Sipajhar in Darrang district in the proposed ring road.

Later, speaking to the media on the selection of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election, Dr Sarma explained that the BJP followed a structured process, including consultations with party workers, grassroots surveys, and reviews of sitting MLAs’ performance. He confirmed ongoing seat-sharing discussions with ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), noting that a couple of rounds of talks have already occurred, though the final decision is pending.

