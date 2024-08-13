NIA Team Escorts Arrested Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami to Assam's Udharbond for Investigation

Silchar: A team of NIA sleuths arrived in Silchar with the senior Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishor whom the central agency had arrested from Purulia in West Bengal. Sources said, the NIA team took Kishor to places like Madhura, Tingtong at Udharbond’s Dima Hasao border area. Kishor, who was reportedly in charge of maintaining liasion with the Maoists or sympathisers of Maoism in Assam, used to visit Udharbond, particularly the tea gardens to expand the outfit’s support base year.

In 2022, Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchanda, a top rank Maoist leader was arrested from a tea garden in Udharbond. Kanchanda used to stay in Cachar for a considerable period of time and reportedly made a support base in the tea garden areas. In January this year, Kishor who was carrying a price tag of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was arrested from Purulia. Sources said, during interrogation Kishor might have mentioned about his visit to Udharbond when Kanchanda was staying here. The NIA team visited the area along with Kishor to verify the authenticity of his reference as well as to gauge the support base the Maoist leaders might have built up during their stay at Tingtong. Local police was however tight-lipped on the NIA visit.

