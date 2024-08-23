Mahur Residents Demand Urgent Completion of Diyung River Bridge Amidst Construction Delays and Alleged Irregularities

Haflong: The people of Mahur are facing increasing hardships as the construction of the bridge over the Diyung River remains uncertain. This bridge is crucial for the community, with over 70% of the population relying on it for essential activities such as marketing, health services, and schooling. Despite their persistent efforts to expedite the completion of the bridge, the concerned department and contractors seem to be playing a game of hide and seek, causing significant delays and frustration among the residents.

Earlier, the people of Mahur had urged the authorities to prioritize the bridge’s construction before the monsoon season to prevent damage. Unfortunately, their pleas went unheard, resulting in the ongoing construction being washed away. Now, the community is demanding immediate action to complete the bridge, warning that further delays will erode their confidence in the department and administration.

Prominent citizen Babul Kemprai expressed his frustration, stating that despite multiple approaches to the PWD department, no concrete solution is in sight. He alleged that the lack of sincerity among departmental officials is a major concern and hinted at possible collusion between officials and contractors, which has left the people of Mahur as victims of the situation. Kemprai emphasised that the contractor for the project, which is anticipated to cost Rs 10 crore under the PMGSY plan, had received Rs 5 crore without even doing 30% of the work. He questioned how the contractor could draw 50% of the funds without significant progress and warned that if an enquiry into the alleged irregularities is not instituted, the community would stage a dharna in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Haflong, demanding immediate action.

The people of Mahur are united in their call for transparency and accountability, hoping that their voices will be heard and the bridge will be completed without further delay.

