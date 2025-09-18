Assam CM Sarma Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘Amul Baby,’ Predicts Congress Defeat in BTC Polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sharpened his attack on state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, branding him an “Amul baby” and questioning his political maturity.

Speaking at a public event in Bongaigaon, where he inaugurated a women’s welfare scheme, Sarma ridiculed Gogoi’s challenge to the BJP in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls. “Gaurav Gogoi is an Amul baby. How can he compare himself to us? He has already challenged us in the BTC polls, and on September 25, the results will be out. Congress will get zero seats,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma went further, alleging that Gogoi had “links with Pakistan” and mocked him for issuing challenges without strength. “How can a person with Pakistan links challenge me? Will he now ask for a wrestling match?” he asked.

Responding to criticism of his visits to Bangladesh, the Chief Minister defended the trips, stressing that they were for religious purposes. “We go there to pray at the Dhakeshwari Temple. Since when has it become a crime to go to Bangladesh? Wasn’t Bangladesh liberated by Indira Gandhi?” he said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Gogoi’s political rise, suggesting it came without effort. “If everything is handed to you, you remain an Amul baby. Without knowledge, you will never understand the meaning of things,” he remarked.