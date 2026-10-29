CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Growth Blueprint in Sadiya; Focuses on Land Rights and Rural Infrastructure

Sadiya: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off a high-stakes administrative tour across Upper Assam today, prioritizing indigenous land rights, urban development, and structural transformations in the remote Sadiya subdivision.

The day began early with the Chief Minister embarking on a morning walk along the iconic Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge), India's longest riverine bridge. Strolling across the expanse overlooking the Lohit River, the Chief Minister spent time interacting with local early-risers and media personnel to gauge public sentiment firsthand.

Following his morning walk, Sarma offered prayers at the historic Burha Burhi Than in Chapakhowa, seeking blessings for the state’s prosperity. "When development begins with faith and ends with a vision, meaningful progress takes shape," the Chief Minister remarked during his visit, emphasizing that the state government is deeply committed to ensuring that the remotest corners of Assam receive equal growth opportunities.

A significant portion of the two-day official visit focused on reviewing administrative and socio-economic hurdles. The Chief Minister chaired critical review meetings addressing the land rights of indigenous populations in Upper and Northern Assam.

These high-level deliberations included District Commissioners from Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, alongside forest department officials and tribal leaders, to sort out long-pending revenue grievances.

Later in the afternoon, Sarma held consultations with representatives from the Moran and Matak communities to address local aspirations regarding educational quotas, skill development centers, and model schools.

Reaffirming the state's stand on inclusive growth, the Chief Minister assured community leaders that their socio-economic concerns are being addressed on a high-priority basis. The tour concludes later tonight as the Chief Minister returns to Dibrugarh.