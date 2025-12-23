CM reviews final works of Batadrava project, inspects meeting venue; HM Shah to inaugurate on Dec 29

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Batadrava Cultural Project site in Nagaon district and reviewed the final phase of construction work of the project and inspected the venue for the public meeting to be held in connection with its formal inauguration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate the Project on December 29.

The Batadrava Cultural Project has been undertaken by the Government of Assam with the objective of developing the sacred Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma during the visit reviewed the final phase of construction work of the project and inspected the venue for the public meeting to be addressed by the Union Home Minister.

The Chief Minister issued necessary directions to officials of the district administration, Public Works Department and other concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the remaining works and smooth conduct of the inauguration programme.

The Batadrava Cultural Project is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 217 crore on 162 bighas of land that were freed from encroachment as part of a focused initiative of the Assam Government. The project aims to preserve and showcase the religious and cultural legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva while providing modern facilities for visitors.

Designed as a comprehensive spiritual and cultural complex, the project includes the world's tallest Guru Asana, guest houses adorned with artistic elements reflecting Sattriya culture, an art centre inspired by traditional cymbal, a research centre shaped like a khol, a skill development centre designed in the form of a boat and a theatre modelled after a traditional japi, among other features. The various components have been planned to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary infrastructure, giving the project a distinctive character.

