Mortal remains of Mrityunjoy Chetia reach hometown in Dhemaji today

Dibrugarh: The mortal remains of martyred CRPF jawan Mrityunjoy Chetia has reached Assam on Saturday. The body of late Chetia, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, reached the Dibrugarh airport in an Indigo flight at 9 AM today. According to reports, the remains are now taken to his village Sisiborgaon in Dhemaji to complete the last rites.

Top CRPF officials paid their tributes to the Assam-born jawan. Even at the airport, tributes were paid to the braveheart before taking off for his last rites in his native village. Earlier the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also took to their Twitter handle to pay their last tributes to the martyred CRPF constable.





We salute the valour & steadfast devotion to duty of CT/GD Mritunjoy Chetia of #115Bn #CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. He had suffered grievous injuries in yesterday's grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal, J&K. We stand with the family of our Braveheart. pic.twitter.com/JJULt704er — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) December 24, 2020





Notably, Mrityunjoy was injured on Wednesday in a grenade blast attack at Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Militants are believed to drop grenades at the CRPF party stationed at Tawheed Chowk in the Dudderhama area of Ganderbal which injured as many as three jawans. The injured jawans were immediately taken to hospital although Mrityunjoy breathed his last on Thursday.

According to CRPF, 24 year old Mrityunjoy was a constable in 115 Battalion and had joined the forces in 2018. All throughout his student life, Chetia had been a meritorious student and known by his mild demeanour. After passing his matriculation and higher secondary examinations with flying colours, Chetia passed his B.Sc degree in Physics. However, the will to work for his country and the need to support his family pushed him forward to join CRPF and save his country at the borders.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his tribute to the martyred Jawan on Friday, and said that he would remain immortal among the people of Assam. Praying for the martyr's bereaved family, CM Sonowal said that the braveheart will always be an inspiration for younger generations.





