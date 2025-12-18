Cockfighting and gambling racket exposed at Padum Pukhuri in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A cockfighting and gambling racket has been uncovered in Nazira’s Padum Pukhuri, with dozens of people, including youngsters and elderly, found gathering every Sunday to indulge in the illicit activity.

The area, under the jurisdiction of Nazira police station and revenue circle, has become a hub for gamblers and cockfight enthusiasts, with people flocking in from distant areas. The racket is reportedly being run with the help of local goons, who are making easy money by organizing the events.

The development has raised concerns among locals, who are worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) has demanded that the authorities take strict action against the organizers and participants of the illicit activity.

“We are concerned about the growing menace of cockfighting and gambling in the area,” said Bitul Rajowar, President of ATTSA, Chakimukh sub-committee. According to him, “Police should take immediate action to stop these activities and ensure that the area is free from such anti-social elements.”

