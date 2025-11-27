United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) urges DCs to take action against illegal gambling

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Youth Wing on Wednesday submitted memoranda to the district commissioners of BTC districts urging them to take appropriate action against the illegal gambling events across BTC being conducted in the name of organizing Melas. The district committees of the UPPL submitted their memoranda to their respective DCs while the central committee of Youth Wing, UPPL, submitted a memorandum to DC, Kokrajhar Masanda M Pertin.

Talking to mediapersons, the President of the Youth Wing UPPL, Irakdao Brahma, said that the illegal gambling in the name of Melas had become a regular phenomenon. He said that the open illegal gambling activities across BTR was causing a concern for the society as minors and women were seen engaged in the melas. He said that the brazen actions of gamblers had been polluting the social and cultural atmosphere of the region, thereby pushing the future of the younger generations towards darkness.

The sudden rise of this illegal and illicit culture of gambling has caused unimaginable social-economic-cultural losses thereby badly denting the image of the region, he said, adding that the Melas and open gambling had come to an end during the UPPL-led BTC Government but that the unending melas and open gambling sessions had started from the day after BPF emerged victorious in the BTC election.

Also Read: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to start campaigning from Kazigaon to Gohpur from Nov 1