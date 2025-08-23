Luxury vehicle carrying stolen cattle crashes during police chase in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A high-speed chase between Geleky police and cattle thieves ended in a tragic accident on the midnight of August 20. A luxury vehicle carrying stolen cattle crashed into two horses on the road and subsequently hit the boundary wall of a house near Kolgaon's mosque. One horse died instantly, while the other was seriously injured.

The police recovered five stolen cattle from the accident site. Although the driver of the vehicle fled the scene by jumping into another vehicle, the police were able to seize the crashed vehicle, which had no number plate. A mobile phone was also recovered from the vehicle.

The police was chasing the vehicle after receiving information about cattle theft in the area. They are now investigating the matter and trying to track down the culprits.

Also Read: Tension prevails in Dikom after mob assaults alleged cattle thieves, attacks police

Also Watch: