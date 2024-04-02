College of Teacher Education, Dhakuakhana organized a workshop on question paper setting, evaluation of answer script

LAKHIMPUR: College of Teacher Education, Dhakuakhana organized a one-day workshop on “Question paper setting and evaluation of answer script” recently. The programme was organized by Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of the college. The main objective of the workshop was to delve into the key concepts, such as assessment of learning, evaluation of teaching effectiveness, differentiation of student performance, feedback for improvement, standardization, alignment with learning objectives and motivation.

The workshop started at 9.30 am with the registration of trainees and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Bholanath Gogoi, the president of the Society for the College Teacher Education. Lakshyajit Nath, a former trainee of the college, moderated the workshop, wherein welcome address was delivered by Dr. Pradeep Chandra Borah, the Principal of the college. Sangita Shaikia, Coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, delivered the keynote lecture. Dr. Prabin Kumar Gogoi, Professor, Department of Education, Dibrugarh University took part in the workshop as resource person. Gogoi addressed the trainees by shedding light on various points of the designated topic, including the preparation of question papers through digital media and evaluation of answer scripts.

The workshop was also attended by Lakhimpur DIET Principal Dr. Parash Kumar Bhagwati, Principal, Lakhimpur District Education and Training Institute, (DIET), Lakhimpur Basic Training College Principal Sonali Gogoi Konwar, Bihpuria Training College Principal Rashmi Bora, Dhakuakhana Normal School Lakhi Konwar. Students, teachers from various schools, colleges, teacher training colleges attended the workshop as trainees. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Minakshi Senapati and awarding of certificates to the trainees who participated in the workshop.

