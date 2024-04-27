College teacher Shekhar Baishya, found dead in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI : One Shekhar Baishya, a professor in the Department of Mathematics in Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Government College, Ratowa under Gingia police station in Biswanath district was found dead in his official residence on Thursday night. He was 44. According to information, the incident came to light this morning while his wife who lives at Nagaon made several telephone calls and got no answer and later she asked one of Baishya’s colleagues to enquire.

Accordingly, the colleague reached his residence and found the doors locked from inside. He notified the college principal, and police were called as well. Police entered the house in the presence of a magistrate and saw that the professor lying dead in his bed. It was suspected that Baishya lost his life due to cardiac arrest.

However, the body was sent to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. Baishya leaves behind his wife and a son.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation announces support to NDA candidates

Also Watch: