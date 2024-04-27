Lok Sabha election: All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation announces support to NDA candidates

KOKRAJHAR: The All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (ABYSF) has extended its support to the candidates of NDA in BTC region to ensure the comeack of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term.

In a statement, the general secretary of ABYSF Subha Mazumder said the student body discussed at length regarding the Lok Sabha elections in Rangia recently and decided to support the candidates of NDA and its ally. As the ABYSF announced to support the BJP candidate Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri constituency ahead of 2nd phase elections, the federation has unanimously announced to support the UPPL candidate supported by NDA-Joyanta Basumatary in the 3rd phase.

Mazumdar said the ABYSF arrived at a decision to support the NDA candidates for the greater interest of the country’s unity and security. He said the safety and security of Bengali people will be better and thus the federation has decided to support the NDA candidates to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

In Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency, the population of Bengali people are in 4th place after the Bodos, Muslims and Rajbongshis. But it is also a matter of fact that the BPF led by Hagrama Mohilary has also strong supporters of Bengalis.

