Colourful cultural rally marks Diamond Jubilee finale of Morigaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: On the occasion of the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebration year of Morigaon College, a massive colourful cultural rally was taken out across the town on Sunday. The rally was inaugurated by the Secretary of Higher Education, Assam, Narayan Konwar (IAS), in presence of ADC Anusuya Sarma (ACS), Principal of Morigaon College Lilakanta Barthakur, teachers’ of Morigaon College, alumni, and students. The cultural rally commenced from Morigaon College and via town reached Morigaon College’s playground.

The students of various departments of Morigaon College in traditional attire of different religions, tribes, casts, etc., took part in the rally. The two-day programme got underway on November 1 and concluded on Sunday with an interaction session between teachers and students. The interaction session was moderated by Dr Achuit Kr Das, Professor of Morigaon College.

